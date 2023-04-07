‘Puppy Palooza’ rescheduled due to the threat of inclement weather

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Shoppes at Eastchase says due to the threat of inclement weather, ‘Puppy Palooza’ has been rescheduled for later this month.

The annual fundraiser, which was originally scheduled for April 8, will now be held on Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Pies + Pints.

The family-friendly event benefits the Montgomery Humane Society. The event features a Fido Marketplace, pet adoptions, food trucks, live music and more.

“With more than 1,000 attendees last year, this event is definitely a personal favorite at The Shoppes.” said Suzanna Edwards, Vice President of Marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “We know that pets are important members of the family and should be celebrated too!”

The event is free and open to the public; however, donations to the Montgomery Humane Society are welcomed.

The Shoppes at EastChase is still accepting accepting vendor applications. If you would like to participate, more information can be found here.