Rain Chances On The Rise to End the Week

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off mostly cloudy but actually on the cooler side! A cold front is pushing through this morning and that’ll bring slightly cooler temperatures for today. Highs will likely only be in the upper 70s and potentially lower 80s. Rain chances are in the forecast today but remain fairly low. Rain showers will be very widespread and not everybody should expect rain. Clouds will be overhead once again tonight and rain showers will be around especially after midnight.

Saturday is going to be sloppy and cool. Rain will be around the entire state throughout most of the morning and midday hours. Fortunately, no severe weather is expected. Rain could be heavy at times and we could see upwards of an inch of rain in some places. Highs will likely struggle to get out of the upper 50s with some folks easing into the lower 60s.

Easter Sunday is looking cloudy for our area but rain chances remain low! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Next week is looking very nice with no severe weather in the forecast. Temperatures will stay fairly mild as well.