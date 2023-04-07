Scattered Rain Friday; Soaking Rain, Cooler Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was mainly cloudy across central and south Alabama. However, rain coverage was next to zero. Although, rain and perhaps storms appear possible later in the day. Otherwise, the sky may remain mainly cloudy throughout the day, but temperatures still warm into the upper 70s. Rain coverage increases Friday night through Saturday morning. By Saturday morning, a steady soaking rain may overspread much of our area.

Rain continues for many of us through at least Saturday afternoon. High temperatures Saturday may occur at midnight Friday night. Temperatures fall into and remain in the 50s during the day. Rain likely tapers off Saturday night, and our area should be mainly dry by Easter morning. Although, the sky likely remains mainly cloudy during the morning. However, sunshine increases Easter afternoon, with high temperatures near 70°.

Our forecast remains unsettled next week. Monday through Wednesday could be mainly dry, though spotty showers appear possible in far south Alabama. Otherwise, clouds may limit sunshine at times each day.