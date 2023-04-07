Selma City Councilman Accused of Assault and Harassment

by George McDonald

A Selma City Councilman is facing assault and harassment charges after a run-in with a now former city department head.

Former IT Director John Kinnerson signed a warrant against Councilman Clay Carmichael back in January.

Kinnerson claims Carmichael approached him aggressively — and used the N-word towards him — during a heated exchange.

Carmichael says Kinnerson was the aggressor in the situation — and he never used the N-word at any time.

Carmichael says the warrant was filed in an attempt to assassinate his character.

He turned himself in to police Tuesday.

The city judge and prosecutor have recused themselves from the case.

The case will move forward — once a new judge and prosecutor are appointed.