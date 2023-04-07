Suspect arrested in string of armed robberies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies.

Officials say starting April 2, there were a string of business robberies in the city of Montgomery and surrounding jurisdictions.

During two of the robberies, the suspect discharged his weapon inside the business.

With the help of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA and the FBI, the Montgomery Police Department identified 20-year-old Jamarcus Hatcher as the suspect.

MPD says the suspect was located yesterday, engaged in a lengthy vehicle and foot pursuit, but later lost him. During the pursuit, the suspect was seen tossing a firearm, which was later determined to be used during the robberies.

Hatcher was located on foot again Friday by MPD. With the help of SWAT team members, Hatcher was taken into custody.

During the chase there was a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked SWAT vehicle and an uninvolved occupied vehicle. There were no injuries.

Hatcher was charged with four counts of first degree Robbery and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Additional charges from other jurisdictions are pending.