Tallassee gets nearly $10 million grant to help replace cast-iron pipes

Tallassee will soon be able to replace cast-iron pipes in the city thanks to a grant from the federal government.

The City of Tallassee was one of five cities across the state to receive a portion of a $22 million grant from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The grants aim to improve high risk, legacy pipes, create hundreds of pipeline jobs and modernize infrastructure that has been around for decades.



“Last year I was able to sign this grant application enthusiastically hoping that we would be the recipient and we would be where we are here today, so I’m very, very so excited and thank you so much for helping our city and keeping our residence safe,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill.



Out of the $22 million dollars given, Tallassee received $9.7 million to put towards the project.