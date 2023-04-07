Third suspect charged in fatal shooting on Buford Street
Montgomery police have charged another suspect in the fatal shooting on Buford Street last month.
Lt. Raymond Carson said a 15-year-old juvenile, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Friday and charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Antarrio Hubbard on March 30.
Earlier this week, police also charged 23-year-old Deandre Byers and a 16-year-old juvenile with murder.
The two juveniles are currently in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility. Byers is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on no bond.