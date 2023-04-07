Third suspect charged in fatal shooting on Buford Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged another suspect in the fatal shooting on Buford Street last month.

Lt. Raymond Carson said a 15-year-old juvenile, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Friday and charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Antarrio Hubbard on March 30.

Earlier this week, police also charged 23-year-old Deandre Byers and a 16-year-old juvenile with murder.

The two juveniles are currently in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility. Byers is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on no bond.