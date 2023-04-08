Andalusia woman charged in 2021 Coffee County death

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Andalusia woman has been charged in the 2021 death of an Elba man.

According to WDHN in Dothan, 52-year-old Robin Fleming has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide by Vehicle for the death of 66-year-old John Ira Fowler.

Officials say on October 14, 2021, Fleming was driving on Coffee County Road 376, approximately 8 miles east of Elba, when she crossed the center line and collided with a Chevy S-10 driven by Fowler.

Fowler was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fleming is currently out of jail on a $15,000 bond.