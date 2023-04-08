Andalusia woman charged in 2021 Coffee County death
An Andalusia woman has been charged in the 2021 death of an Elba man.
According to WDHN in Dothan, 52-year-old Robin Fleming has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide by Vehicle for the death of 66-year-old John Ira Fowler.
Officials say on October 14, 2021, Fleming was driving on Coffee County Road 376, approximately 8 miles east of Elba, when she crossed the center line and collided with a Chevy S-10 driven by Fowler.
Fowler was pronounced dead on the scene.
Fleming is currently out of jail on a $15,000 bond.