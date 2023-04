Dry On Easter Sunday

by Kevan Ramer

After a dreary, wet, and chilly Saturday, much improved weather will return to the River Region on Easter Sunday. Strong high pressure centered over the eastern Great Lakes is providing a northeast wind flow over Alabama, resulting in drier air moving in for Sunday.

It will be a cloudy start to Easter, but clearing skies and sunshine will be returning to central Alabama by around noon Sunday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.