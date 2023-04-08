Montgomery police investigate three separate shootings overnight
Montgomery police are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight.
The first happened at 11:38 p.m Friday in the 300 block of Chisholm Street.
Officers and fire medics found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The second happened at 1:50 a.m. Saturday.
Officers were called to a local hospital after receiving a call that showed up with a gunshot wound. Police say the adult male victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
It was later determined that the shooting happened in the 900 block of Josephine Lane.
The last shooting happened at 6:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Mobile Highway.
Officers and fire medics found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made in either case.
All three shootings remain under investigation at this time.