Montgomery police investigate three separate shootings overnight

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight.

The first happened at 11:38 p.m Friday in the 300 block of Chisholm Street.

Officers and fire medics found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The second happened at 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to a local hospital after receiving a call that showed up with a gunshot wound. Police say the adult male victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It was later determined that the shooting happened in the 900 block of Josephine Lane.

The last shooting happened at 6:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Mobile Highway.

Officers and fire medics found an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in either case.

All three shootings remain under investigation at this time.