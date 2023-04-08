Reform man dies in fatal crash on I-65 in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Reform man has died in an accident that happened on I-65 Friday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:48 p.m. at the 142 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Fort Deposit, in Lowndes County.

The victim, 36-year-old Travis Hudson, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the accident