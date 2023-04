Sunny And Warmer Through Mid Week

by Kevan Ramer

After a rainy and chilly Saturday, partly sunny skies and milder temperatures have returned to the River Region for your Easter Sunday.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy and quite cool conditions, with a low of 49.

For your Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky with a high temperature of 70.

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms returns on Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures by Friday and into next weekend will climb back into the low 80s.