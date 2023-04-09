Woman injured in early Sunday morning shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that injured a woman.

Police are fire medics were called at 4:37 a.m. to the 600 block of Upchurch Circle on a report that a person had been shot.

Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or the Montgomery Police Department.