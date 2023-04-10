Alabama State Trooper-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

A chase involving a state trooper in South Alabama led to gunfire, leaving one person dead and three others hurt, including the state trooper.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says at about 6:30PM Sunday, the state trooper tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near the 101 mile marker in Conecuh County. ALEA says the drive didn’t stop, which led to the chase.

That chase went into Escambia County, where ALEA says the vehicle left the road, and the shooting happening.

ALEA says one person was killed and two others were hurt and taken to a hospital. The state trooper was also hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital.

Special Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting. Once complete, the findings will be

turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.