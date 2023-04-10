Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office Targets Sex Offenders

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is rounding up sex offenders — who have failed to comply with the terms of their release.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says U.S. Marshals are assisting the sheriff’s office with the sex offender sweep.

Frederick Graves was arrested during the sweep. He’s one of nine sex offenders — targeted by the sheriff’s office.

Granthum says deputies do a monthly check — to make sure sex offenders in the county — are compliant with the rules.

“It’s not a little minor crime. I mean, it’s not like when we pick you up and you haven’t registered that we give a chance to register and all this. No, you’re going to jail,” Granthum said.

“These people are predators. They don’t deserve to be walking around our community without us keeping an eye on them.”

Anyone with information or concerns about a sex offender — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-25-30.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.