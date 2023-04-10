Great Weather to Start The Week!

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off actually on the cooler side, with temperatures easing into the low to mid 50s with some passing clouds. We’ll see some clouds throughout the morning time but some clearing by this afternoon! Highs will struggle to reach the 70s today with most of us in the upper 60s. More clouds will be overhead tonight with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Tuesday will start off fairly similar to Monday with some clouds overhead and cooler temperatures. Temperatures will ease into the low 70s with sunshine expected in the afternoon!

Rain chances stay out of the forecast until Thursday when a Gulf low will be moving towards the area, bringing widespread rain and potentially some thunderstorms to the area. Rain will likely hang around until early Thursday morning, but then rain chances diminish as we get into the weekend!