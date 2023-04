Macon County Road Closure Happening Tuesday, 4/11/2023

by Jerome Jones

Macon County EMA director Frank Lee says Highway 229 and Macon Co. Road 40 near the Tallasee exit will be closed Tuesday.

The roads are being closed for CSX to repair a railroad crossing.

Work is set to begin at 5am, and is expected to take 12 hours.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.