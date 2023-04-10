Mainly Dry And Trending Warmer Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was cool and breezy across central and south Alabama. Locations north of I-85 and highway 80 saw a fair amount of sunshine while locations south saw more cloud-cover. The sky remains partly to mostly cloudy across our area on average Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon remains breezy with an east-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures likely remain cool, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday looks a a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. The sky remains partly cloudy on average. Wednesday looks even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday also looks partly cloudy, though isolated showers appear possible during the afternoon/evening, mainly in far south Alabama. The rain chance rises Thursday. An area of low pressure works inland into Louisiana Thursday, sending rain and perhaps storms into Alabama.

Some rain may linger into Friday, and isolated showers appear possible Saturday too. Temperatures look warm both days, with highs near 80° Friday, and in the low to mid 80s Saturday. Another round of rain and perhaps storms may take shape in Alabama Sunday. That system likely departs to our east Sunday night, with dry and sunny weather possible to begin next week.