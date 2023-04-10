Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Carmichael Road Killing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man with a fatal shooting that happened last month on Carmichael Road.

Police say 23-year-old Quintavious Langford of Montgomery has been charged with murder. He’s accused of killing 34-year-old Willie Gray of Montgomery.

At around 10PM on March 28, police were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, just inside the bypass. That’s where they found Gray, who was pronounced dead.

Langford was taken into custody today by the Montgomery Police Department’s Gang Unit and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.