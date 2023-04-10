Pike County Resident Reminisce on Old Pioneer Village

by Teresa Lawson

The investigation into what caused a fire that destroyed part of Old Pioneer Village just outside of Troy is underway. Now, one Pike County resident is sharing why the site has a special place in her memory.

Lucy Register remember seeing a one of a kind quilt made by her late Mother at Old Pioneer Village, just after her Mother’s death. The village hosted such one of a kind pieces for sale to the public in a setting that took the shopper back in time.

In its heyday the old pioneer village offered a unique shopping experience composed of log cabins where folks could stop in and shop for handmade items. Friday’s fire destroyed several of those historic buildings. And now, investigators search to discover what caused that fire to destroy building in the shopping center that was constructed more than 30 years ago but has lain vacant since 2017.

The state fire marshal’s office is heading up the investigation but no official cause of the fire has been released at this time.