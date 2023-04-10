Rain Returns Late Week

by Shane Butler

We’re in a quiet weather pattern for a couple of days this week. Daytime high temps will be about average but morning lows a bit on the chilly side. We start out in the mid to upper 40s through Wednesday morning. Looks like our sky remains mostly sunny through midweek but we will finish out the week wet. An area of low pressure will move up from the gulf and this system will spread rain across our area. The rain activity will linger into Friday but some drying is expected that afternoon. We’re in between systems Saturday and that should be the better day of the weekend weatherwise. Temps will climb into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. A frontal boundary will enter the state early Sunday and help spread another round of rain over the area. The rain is out and we’re back to sunshine and drier conditions that following Monday. High pressure will settle over us and a drier weather pattern returns.