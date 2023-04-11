Alabama-Based Guthrie’s Returns to Montgomery with EastChase Location

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama-based chicken finger restaurant chain Guthrie’s has returned to Montgomery with the grand opening of its location at EastChase.

A long line of cars stretched down the street today for the grand opening at 8871 EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell and not far from Academy Sports. That’s in the same general area as chicken competitors Bojangles and Popeye’s.

“We are so excited to finally be back in Montgomery,” said Joe Kelly Guthrie, CEO of Guthrie’s Franchising, Inc. “We chose to open our newest restaurant here because of the strength of this community and the residents and visitors that make up our incredible capital city.”

Years ago, Guthrie’s had locations on Eastern Boulevard, Atlanta Highway and at the Shoppes at EastChase. Those spots had closed. Guthrie’s fans had to travel to Auburn for the closest location, even though the chain now extends into Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.

Guthrie’s was founded in Haleyville in 1965 and, with the launch of its first chicken fingers-only restaurant in Auburn in 1982, the brand has grown to more than 50 locations. Over the years, the company says many other chicken fingers-only chains have launched, but that it was the original.