Montgomery Biscuits Excited for Home Opener, 2023 Season

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Biscuits are back in action at Riverwalk Stadium for the first time in 2023.

Tuesday night, the Biscuits start a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies. The team actually began the season last week with a three-game series at Pensacola, coming home with a 2-1 record.

Besides the action on the field, there’s plenty of other fun to be had, as well as great food and drinks. Watch the video above to get the latest from General Manager Mike Murphy.