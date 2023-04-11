Phenix City man arrested and charged with animal abuse

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Phenix City man has been arrested and charged with animal abuse.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report Saturday about an alleged abuse incident in the 11000 block of Lee Road 240 in Phenix City.

Sheriff Jay Jones said 27-year-old Eric Zeth Wheeless admitted that he killed one of his dogs because the dog urinated on the carpet.

Deputies were able to confirm that the dog had been brutally killed and buried in a shallow grave in the wooded area behind the home.

Wheeless was taken into custody by the Lee County investigators Monday. Wheeless is charged with 1 felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and 1 count of possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently in the Lee County Jail on a $6500 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).