SBA Now Focused on Effort to Stimulate Selma Economy

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Federal agencies continue to provide resources in Selma — to help the city bounce back from the devastation caused by the January 12th tornado.

The Small Business Administration hosted a Small Business Community Forum

at Wallace Community College Selma Tuesday.

The event brought businesses and resources to help them together under one roof.

Kem Fleming is the director of the SBA Field Operations Center East.

“We wanted to bring them all together. And bring the small businesses together to see how we can make them resilient. And how can we help them on their road to recovery,” he said.

“Now we’re into this phase of recovery that we’re not just looking at the loan for assistance.”

Additionally, the forum included information about entrepreneurial and technical assistance programs.

“So, hopefully in that room we’ve got some entrepreneurs with dreams to open up some service that Selma needs that they can help the economy by providing jobs and providing resources to the community,” said Fleming.

“Whether you in business. You want to fortify. You want to buy more machinery — equipment — expand. All of those opportunities SBA can offer.”

For more information about the SBA and the resources it provides — call (800) 659-2955.