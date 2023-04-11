Sunny and Comfy Tuesday!

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off somewhat chilly! Most of us are in the low 50s with some communities in the upper 40s. Sunshine will be abundant today and it will be slightly warmer today than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. High pressure to our north will keep rain chances out of the area. We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will start off fairly cool as well but another warm and sunny day is in store. Highs will be slightly warmer than today with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Rain chances will be back in the forecast Thursday, as a Gulf Low will be spinning towards the area. This system will bring rain and potentially strong to severe storms to the area Thursday. The primary threat will be gusty winds but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain may persist into early Friday morning, but Friday afternoon will be filled with sunshine! Saturday will be nice and sunny too, but rain and storms will be returning Sunday.