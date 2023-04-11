Sunshine, Warmer, Mainly Dry Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was pleasant and spring-like across central and south Alabama. Temperatures cooled to near 50° at sunrise, then rose into the low 70s in most locations by midday. Sunshine was abundant throughout the morning with some fair-weather clouds in the mix. The sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 70s. Tuesday night looks mostly clear and cool with lows near 50°.

Wednesday looks even warmer with highs in the upper 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday remains mainly dry, but rain and possibly storms appear likely Thursday. An area of low pressure near the north gulf coast works inland into Louisiana, sending bands of rain through central and south Alabama throughout the day.