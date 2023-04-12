Alabamian’s Healthcare Access Limited due to Physician Shortage

by Teresa Lawson

Senator April Weaver (R) and Representative Paul Lee (R) are suggesting a new bill that will help healthcare facilities across the state.

The Physician Workforce Act aims to rectify the physician shortages in Alabama. This new bill will Essentially cut the red tape that hinders out of state physicians– making it easier for doctors to practice medicine in the state of Alabama– with three simple changes.

-Decrease licensing time frames from 36 to 24 months for international physicians to become eligible to practice medicine in Alabama.

-Offer an apprenticeship program to physicians who have graduated college but have not yet begun their residency program

-And abolishing an out-dated Alabama licensing requirement making it easier for out of state physicians, who are already practicing medicine outside of Alabama, to relocate their practice to Alabama.

The Physician Workforce Act is fully supported by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama.