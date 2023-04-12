UPDATE: Alert for missing Crenshaw County woman canceled

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE:

The missing persons alert for 27-year-old Savannah Elizabeth Ridley has been canceled.

No other details have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL:

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman.

27-year-old Savannah Elizabeth Ridley was last seen on April 10 around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Honoraville Road in Honoraville.

The sheriff’s office says Ridley may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

Ridley is described as 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe Ridley might be traveling to Mobile County.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Savannah Elizabeth Ridley, please contact the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 335-4485 or call 911.