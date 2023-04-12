Calm Wednesday but Storms Return Thursday

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off quite cool with a few clouds passing by. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds and rain chances increase tonight, especially after midnight as a Gulf Low will be moving towards the area. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

A 1/5 Marginal Risk is in place for the threat for damaging winds up to 60mph and brief tornadoes as the Gulf Low moves inland. Rain will persist throughout most of the day Thursday and likely persisting into early Friday morning. Highs Thursday will range in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

After the Gulf Low moves past, calmer weather will be around for Friday afternoon and into Saturday. A chance of rain returns to the forecast Sunday, but next week is looking calm and warm as well!