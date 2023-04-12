Mainly Dry Wednesday, Severe Storm Potential Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning started mainly sunny in many locations, but clouds increased south to north through midday. Clouds increase further Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures warm into the upper 70s anyway. Wednesday remains mainly rain-free, though rain arrives south to north after midnight Wednesday night.

Rain and storms appear likely throughout Thursday, arriving in multiple south-to-north moving waves. A few storms could be strong to severe, particularly during the afternoon and evening. Straight-line winds up to 60 mph and brief tornadoes are the primary severe hazards. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk across most of Alabama, including all of our viewing area.

Rain continues Thursday night, but the severe risk should diminish. Some showers linger on Friday as well, mainly during the morning. Friday afternoon looks drier, and some sunshine may return, warming temperatures to near 80°. Saturday of the upcoming weekend looks mainly dry, though isolated showers remain possible with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Another round of at least scattered showers arrives Saturday night, and lasts through Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon looks drier with sunshine possible. Sunday night turns cooler, with lows in the 50s and possibly 40s. Next week begins dry, mainly sunny, and warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° Monday and Tuesday. Clouds may increase next Wednesday, but looks mainly rain-free. Chances for rain in Alabama may return late next week.