MGM Salvation Army Still in Business after Recent Move

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery Salvation Army has been in desperate need of donations and volunteers after their recent move to their temporary location on 12 East Delano Avenue. Their move has given Montgomery residents the idea that they have closed down for good. That couldn’t be further from the truth as the non-profit is still very active in the community.

The recent move has caused the Salvation Army to temporarily close down their overnight housing and soup kitchen until they find a permanent resident. However, they are still assisting with housing bills and providing shelter for the homeless.

The Salvation Army has not yet decided on a permanent location at this time.