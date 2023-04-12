Rain & Storms Likely Thursday

by Shane Butler

We have some significant weather changes ahead for Thursday into Friday. An area of low pressure will move up from Louisiana and we store for a rainy and sometimes stormy Thursday. The low will look like a tropical system and send bands of rain into the area. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 60 mph. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Winds will be rather strong at times with wind gust 15-30 mph. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. Most of the rain will fall Thursday but some showers will linger into Friday. We’re in between systems Saturday and this could be the better day of the weekend weatherwise. We should manage lower 80s under a partly sunny sky Saturday afternoon. Another frontal system will move into the area late Saturday night and exit early Sunday. This system will push an area of rain and possibly storms through here. The timing may be early enough for most of Sunday to turn out to be a decent day. High pressure builds over the region early next week. This will set the stage for mostly sunny and dry conditions going towards the middle of next week.