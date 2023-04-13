Pike Road Intermediate to hold golf tournament for a good cause

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Intermediate School is hitting the links for a good cause.

Students at the intermediate school are continuing their efforts to raise money to help build an inclusive playground and outdoor classroom on campus.

The tournament will be held Monday, April 24 at 9 a.m. at Wynlakes Country Club.

If you are interested in participating or becoming a sponsor, you have until Friday, April 14 to sign up.

WAKA’s Savanna Sabb caught up with some of the PRIS students to talk about this year’s tournament.